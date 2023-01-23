NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season.

The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return.

Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss.

McCarthy has won 12 games in back-to-back years, but lost to the 49ers in two straight postseasons, too.

"People have this vision of Jerry Jones as this cutthroat owner who accepts no failure but as far as I can recall he's never been that. And people won't trust him here but you should, you should trust him when he says he's not gonna get rid of McCarthy," one fan wrote.

"Mike was fine this season..12 wins and playoff victory..the finger pointed at 4 this a QB league he was given enough," one fan added.

"Statements like this are why Packers fans (and, I'm guessing, fans of most NFC teams) wish Mr. Jones a long and happy life!" one fan added.

"OK then..." another fan wrote.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones interacts with fans during warmups before the Cowboys take on the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Cowboys finish the year without an NFC Championship Game berth, as it's been more than 20 years since they got there.