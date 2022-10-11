Look: NFL World Reacts To The Mike Pereira News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Rules analyst Mike Pereira looks on before the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

NFL officiating has gotten so out of hand that even Mike Pereira, the league's former vice president of officiating, is fed up with the product.

During Monday night's game between the Raiders and Chiefs, the officials called roughing the passer on Chris Jones. However, the hit from Jones was a routine play.

Mike Pereira went on Twitter to share his two cents on the call. Let's just say that he believes Chiefs fans were justified for being furious with the refs.

"I’m sitting at a bar drinking Tito’s with chief fans yelling at me. I DO NOT BLAME THEM," Pereira tweeted.

Football fans are glad that Pereira called out the league. Perhaps things will change if people like him step up to the plate.

"At this point, we might as well put flags on the quarterback," a fan tweeted. "If the NFL doesn’t fix this, their product will be unwatchable."

"Even former referees know," a second fan said.

Some fans can't get over the fact that Pereira was at a bar to watch Monday Night Football.

"Mike Pereira absolutely needs to be at a bar drinking Tito’s every time they go to him during a game…Viewership would spike x100000," one person wrote.

Officiating needs to be better, there's no sugarcoating it.

Now, it's up to the league to make the necessary changes.