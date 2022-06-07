NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Practice Photo

(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks like he's ready to get back in the pads.

The 50-year-old NFL head coach showed up to minicamp on Tuesday wearing a Guardian Cap.

"Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin joins in with his team to wear a Guardian Cap during the first day of minicamp Tuesday at UPMC Sports Complex," said Matt Freed.

Coach Tomlin's the best.

Tomlin certainly appears to be having fun. Hopefully fans feel the same way later this season.

The Steelers are entering a new era following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are battling to be his replacement.

Tomlin has already admitted Pickett has a chance to start right away for the Steelers.

"He certainly has a chance (to be our Week 1 starter)," Tomlin said of Pickett to NFL Network's Rich Eisen during Saturday's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft, via NFL.com. "I agree with that sentiment of his readiness from a professional perspective."

Regardless of the pressure Tomlin and the Steelers are facing this off-season, it looks like Pittsburgh's head coach is going to have some fun.