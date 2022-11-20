NFL World Reacts To The Myles Garrett Postgame Photo

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns fell to 3-7 following Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Their sixth loss in seven games appeared to take a toll on Myles Garrett.

After the game, a photo from Cleveland.com's Hayden Grove showed the star defender sitting alone on Cleveland's sideline. Everyone else went to the locker room or midfield to congregate with Bills players and staff.

Fans deciphered that Garrett is fed up, even speculating about the 26-year-old requesting a trade this offseason.

Garrett tallied another sack Sunday, giving him 8.5 in nine games this season. Cleveland contained Josh Allen to a season-low 197 passing yards, but Devin Singletary and James Cook each accrued 86 rushing yards.

Expected to field a fierce defense led by Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, and Denzel Ward, the Browns have instead allowed 26.9 points per game. Sunday marked the fifth time they relinquished at least 30 points in a loss.

Cleveland has now fallen three games out of an AFC playoff spot, providing little hope of Deshaun Watson saving the season when he's eligible to return from his suspension in Week 13.

Garrett can try to take his frustrations out on Tom Brady when the Browns host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next Sunday.