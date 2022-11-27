NFL World Reacts To The Nasty Weather Forecast

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Bad weather is in the forecast for two prominent NFL games on Sunday afternoon.

We have rainy, cold conditions in both Cleveland and Washington on Sunday morning. Rain is expected to continue into kickoff for the Browns and the Commanders.

Washington is hosting Atlanta, while Cleveland is taking on Tampa Bay.

It could be a slippery game for all four teams.

The running game could be extra important for these teams on Sunday afternoon.

"Should I start Mike Evans today?" one fan wondered.

"It looks so grey and blah in Cleveland. That @JoakimNoah Cleveland press conference rant seems so relatable," another fan joked.

"Ponchos in the stands it is. Thanks big man," one fan added.

"Is weather the main reason Chase Young doesn’t play today?" another fan wondered.

Best of luck today, gentlemen.