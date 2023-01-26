NFL World Reacts To The Nathaniel Hackett Announcement

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett has reportedly landed a new job.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets are hiring Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

Hackett didn't last a full season with the Denver Broncos, who fired the head coach after a 4-11 start. The team finished last in scoring under his watch while Russell Wilson regressed mightily.

When Denver hired Hackett, speculation ran rampant that the former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator would bring along Aaron Rodgers. With rumors of the Jets seeking a trade for the star quarterback emerging, the NFL immediately wondered if they're following the supposed plan that backfired on the Broncos.

"Aaron Rodgers to the Jets speculation about to go nuclear," Holden Kushner of Run Pure Sports wrote.

"Is this the second franchise in as many years to hire Hackett with part of the idea being they can lure Aaron Rodgers?" radio host Bruce Nolan asked.

"Hackett out here telling teams 'hire me, I'll get you Rodgers' and he probably doesn't even have his number," WGR 550's Joe DiBiase joked.

"This tells me the Jets are really putting their eggs in the Aaron Rodgers basket - not sure how else you see what happened in Denver with a veteran QB and think yeah, that’s the guy," NFL Network's Michael F. Florio said.

"Happy for Nathaniel Hackett," Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports wrote. "A really good guy. Wish him the best in New York!"

Whether or not there's any merit to the connection, everyone is thinking it. "Aaron Rodgers to the Jets" began trending on Twitter after the news broke.

Rodgers won back-to-back MVPs alongside Hackett in 2020 and 2021. But perhaps the Jets believe that experience makes Hackett the right candidate to help develop Zach Wilson.