NFL World Reacts To The NFC East Playoff Situation

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles failed to wrap up the NFC East for the second straight week.

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys last week, the Eagles had another opportunity to clinch the division -- and the conference's No. 1 seed -- by beating the New Orleans Saints. However, they suffered a 20-10 loss at Lincoln Financial Field without Jalen Hurts.

Since the Dallas Cowboys rolled over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Philadelphia's lead decreased to one game entering the final week.

The Eagles are dangerously close to opening the postseason at Tampa Bay instead of securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the NFC bracket. Fans reacted to the intriguing development.

The New York Giants also clinched a playoff berth with a 38-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. That's bad news for the Cowboys, as the G-Men are now locked into the No. 6 seed before facing the Eagles in Week 18.

Philadelphia can clinch the division and No. 1 seed by defeating New York next week. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Hurts should be available for the Week 18 game if needed.

If the Eagles lose, the Cowboys can win the NFC East via a tiebreaker by defeating the Washington Commanders, who would get eliminated from playoff contention today if the Green Bay Packers defeat the Minnesota Vikings.