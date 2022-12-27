NFL World Reacts To The Nick Foles Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles (9) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nick Foles will get another opportunity under center despite an abysmal showing on Monday Night Football.

In his first game of the season, Foles threw 143 yards and three picks in a 20-3 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. But according to Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed Tuesday that they're "moving forward" with Foles.

The 33-year-old will start Sunday's game against the New York Giants, who can clinch a playoff berth win a win.

The Colts have fallen to 4-10-1 after suffering their fifth straight loss. Some fans are excited about the decision, but only because they'd rather the team secure a high draft pick by losing.

However, another fan more earnestly wondered why the Colts don't give Sam Ehlinger another shot over the final two games.

The Colts caused a stir by announcing their plan to start Ehlinger for the rest of the season two months ago. He lasted two games before Saturday turned back to Ryan when replacing Frank Reich.

Ryan threw three interceptions in a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys before failing to put Indianapolis on the scoreboard during the second half of a Week 15 meltdown against the Minnesota Vikings. That led to Foles making his season debut Monday night.

He fared even worse. The Colts averaged 3.5 yards per play and went 0-for-10 on third-down conversions.

The 24-year-old Ehlinger has the most to gain from an end-of-season audition, but he accrued just 304 passing yards in his two starts, losses in which the Colts mustered one touchdown.

Neither of those three quarterbacks will likely open 2023 as their starter, so the Colts may be playing out the clock on the season.