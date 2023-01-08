NFL World Reacts To The No. 1 Overall Draft Pick Result

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are unofficially on the clock.

Playing Justin Fields, the Bears suffered their 10th straight loss Sunday. That dropped them to 3-14.

They still looked posted to pick second when the Houston Texans trailed the Indianapolis Colts late in Sunday's game. However, Davis Mills found Jordan Akins for an improbable 28-yard touchdown on 4th-and-20 with 50 seconds remaining.

The Texans' dramatic win cost them the No. 1 pick.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears will pick first for the first time since 1947.

A lot must go wrong for a team to garner the first pick, but the Bears enter an exciting offseason with the top draft choice, the league's most cap space, and a promising young quarterback in Justin Fields.

The Bears probably won't draft a quarterback after Fields gained 1,143 rushing yards in his second season. That could lead them to trade the pick to a team eager to build around Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.

Chicago could also snag a defensive cornerstone in defensive lineman Jalen Carter or linebacker Will Anderson.

Despite bottoming out this season, the Bears have the resources to orchestrate a quick turnaround in 2023.