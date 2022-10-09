NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Jr. Return News
Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly be returning to the National Football League in mid-November.
The star wide receiver, who tore his ACL in the Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals, has been meeting with some interested teams, including the New York Giants, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
Odell will reportedly make his return sometime next month, once he chooses a team.
"Ubiquitous free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a mid-November return to the field, sources say. And he’ll have his suitors," Ian Rapoport tweeted.
It'll be fun to have Odell back, that's for sure.
"The Bucs are the first team mentioned as a suitor. This is a real thing," one fan predicted.
"Strike now," another fan added.
"Just put this one out of our minds in Baltimore. Would be so much fun but there’s no reason why OBJ would chose BAL (unless they backed the truck up)," another fan added.
"If he joins the Buffalo Bills, it solidifies that him and Von Miller can't build a good team. He finna be KD Warriors," one fan added.
Where do you see Odell landing?