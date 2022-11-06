NFL World Reacts To The Packers' 5th Straight Loss

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 25: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers participates in warmups prior to a game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on December 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Browns 24-22. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Packers' 2022 season is far from over, but it might as well but put in the books.

Green Bay won't be contending for anything this year.

The Packers lost their fifth straight (!) game on Sunday afternoon, falling to the lowly-Lions in Week 9.

Yikes.

Detroit topped Green Bay, 15-9, on Sunday afternoon. The Packers are now 3-6 on the season.

Eight games remain for Aaron Rodgers and Co. this season, barring a shocking turnaround. It's going to be a long second half of the year for Rodgers and the Packers.

Most of the NFL World appears to be enjoying the Packers' collapse this year.

"CONGLATURATION, GREEN BAY PACKERS! YOU JUST LOST TO DETROIT. YOU LOST TO THE DETROIT LIONS! YOU WERE DISMANTLED LIKE YOU WERE A CAR AT A SCRAP YARD! GLORIOUS DAY FOR THE REST OF THE NFL!" one fan wrote.

"The Lions entered today allowing 32.1 points per game, by far the worst in the NFL. They hadn't held anyone to fewer than 24 points. The Packers managed 9 points today and have lost 5 straight games with Aaron Rodgers at QB for the first time since 2008," another fan added.

"The Packers have lost 5 straight games. Last time they did that? 2008…Rodgers first season as a starter. They scored 9 points against the worst scoring defense in the NFL, that came in averaging 36 points allowed at Ford Field. Green Bay, this is what rock bottom looks like," one fan added.

Good luck getting this thing turned around, Green Bay.

The Packers are now 3-6 on the year, heading into a showdown with the Cowboys.