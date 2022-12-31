NFL World Reacts To The Packers' Kicker Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are making a notable move at the kicking position before Sunday's game.

Green Bay will have a new kickoff specialist for its Week 17 contest on Sunday.

"The Packers are elevating Ramiz Ahmed to handle kickoffs. I wrote yesterday that Crosby leads the NFL in kick return attempts and is second in return percentage. In a game where field position will certainly matter, fewer opportunities for Nwangwu will be important," Paul Bretl tweeted.

It's a notable move.

Green Bay kicker Mason Crosby has struggled with kickoffs this season.

"With the explosive Kene Nwangwu on the slate for Sunday, the Packers are doing everything in their power to limit his opportunities at gashing them on a back-breaking return," one fan wrote.

"Packers finally taking advice from the Internet fans," one fan added.

"Kick it out of the endzone every time," another fan suggested.

Green Bay and Minnesota are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.