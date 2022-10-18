NFL World Reacts To The Packers Trade Rumor News

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly trying to boost their offense before the Nov. 1 trade deadline.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler (h/t Peter Bukowski), other general managers are "certain" the Packers are seeking help at wide receiver. Fowler suggested Chase Claypool as a possible target.

Packers fans are dubious of them making a significant splash. Acquiring the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout may also be more difficult following Claypool's best performance of the season in a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Some fans had another suggestion: Jerry Jeudy. Entering his third year with high expectations alongside Russell Wilson, the former fifth-round pick has only caught 17 of 36 targets for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Nobody has come close to filling the void Davante Adams left behind in Green Bay. Allen Lazard leads the Packers with 285 receiving yards through six games, and Aaron Rodgers is averaging his fewest yards per pass attempt (6.7) since 2015.

His longtime teammate, Randall Cobb is expected to miss a few weeks with an ankle injury. However, Sammy Watkins could return from the injured reserve this week.

Unless rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson earn Rodgers' trust, the Packers can use some assistance to turn around a floundering season. They're 3-3 following back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets and could enter panic mode if falling to the Washington Commanders this weekend.