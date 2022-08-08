NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes 'Regret' News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The AFC Championship Game did not go the Chiefs way last season, as Patrick Mahomes and Co. fell to Joe Burrow and the Bengals at home in Kansas City.

This week, Mahomes opened up about that game, revealing that he regretted the way he played in the second half of the contest.

“The second half of that game: I don’t want to say we relaxed, but I mean when you lead like you did, you want to make sure you win the game, but you don’t want to play like you’re playing not to lose,” Mahomes said. “And I feel like that’s what we did. As a team, we were playing not to lose, we were playing just to get to the Super Bowl. If you look, they didn’t do much different from the first half to the second half. We just didn’t execute at a high enough level. They were playing the same coverages and we weren’t executing. Then momentum gets in the other team’s favor and when you’re playing a good football team, bad stuff happens.”

Mahomes did not have a good second half.

"Colossal choke jobs in consecutive post-seasons. We see you, tan Aaron Rodgers," one fan joked.

"KC got burned badly trying to win at the end of the first half of that game that they shifted into Don't Lose Mode in the second half. a truly devastating turn of events," another fan added.

"'Not to lose?' He threw 2 picks and 0 TDs," one fan wrote on social media.

Perhaps things will go differently for the Chiefs in 2022.