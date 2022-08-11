NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 25: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks watches action during a game against the New Orleans Saints at Lumen Field on October 25, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it.

This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media.

Carroll looks ready for the season.

"The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air Monarchs," Seattle joked.

Hey, good for Pete Carroll.

"70 years old. Respect," one fan wrote.

"Pete Caroll just built different I guess!!!" another fan admitted.

"I take great comfort in knowing Pete Carroll and I own the same pair of shoes," one fan joked.

The Seahawks are set to open the 2022 regular season in about a month.