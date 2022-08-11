NFL World Reacts To The Pete Carroll Practice Video
Pete Carroll is 70 years old, but the Seattle Seahawks head coach sure doesn't look it.
This week, a video of the Seahawks head coach sprinting down the field went viral on social media.
Carroll looks ready for the season.
"The fastest 50 ever ran in a pair of Air Monarchs," Seattle joked.
Hey, good for Pete Carroll.
"70 years old. Respect," one fan wrote.
"Pete Caroll just built different I guess!!!" another fan admitted.
"I take great comfort in knowing Pete Carroll and I own the same pair of shoes," one fan joked.
The Seahawks are set to open the 2022 regular season in about a month.