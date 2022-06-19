NFL World Reacts To The Peyton, Eli Manning Photo

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Former NFL player Peyton Manning and NY Giants, NFL player Eli Manning attend the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at Cantor Fitzgerald on September 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

A photo of Peyton and Eli Manning went viral at the College World Series this weekend.

Peyton Manning was on hand at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend.

A screenshot of Peyton Manning on the video board in Omaha went viral.

The screen read "Peyton Manning, Eli Manning's Brother."

Well played, College World Series.

Eli Manning appreciated it.

"I like Peyton’s new title," he tweeted.

Fans found it pretty funny, as well.

"Soon they will both be Arch's uncle!" one fan admitted.

"It is factually correct," another fan added.

"Classic sibling crap. Love it," one fan added.

The 2022 College World Series will continue in Omaha, Nebraska all week.