NFL World Reacts To The Peyton, Eli Manning Photo
A photo of Peyton and Eli Manning went viral at the College World Series this weekend.
Peyton Manning was on hand at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska this weekend.
A screenshot of Peyton Manning on the video board in Omaha went viral.
The screen read "Peyton Manning, Eli Manning's Brother."
Well played, College World Series.
Eli Manning appreciated it.
"I like Peyton’s new title," he tweeted.
Fans found it pretty funny, as well.
"Soon they will both be Arch's uncle!" one fan admitted.
"It is factually correct," another fan added.
"Classic sibling crap. Love it," one fan added.
The 2022 College World Series will continue in Omaha, Nebraska all week.