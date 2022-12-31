NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Announcement
The Denver Broncos head coaching job is open. Would a certain former legendary NFL quarterback be interested in interviewing for the job?
It's a suggestion that's been floated on social media - and sports radio airwaves.
Manning's former teammate addressed the speculation.
It's not happening, though.
Peyton Manning announced that he has no interest in getting into the coaching rankings.
"I don't think so," the legendary quarterback said - twice - after getting asked about the job.
NFL fans aren't surprised.
"He doesn't want to be Elway" one fan wrote.
"Nope he wants to own and Particularly the Colts! Time for Irsay to step down!" another fan wrote.
The Denver Broncos will have to look elsewhere for their head coaching opening, it appears.