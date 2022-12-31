NFL World Reacts To The Peyton Manning Announcement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos head coaching job is open. Would a certain former legendary NFL quarterback be interested in interviewing for the job?

It's a suggestion that's been floated on social media - and sports radio airwaves.

Manning's former teammate addressed the speculation.

It's not happening, though.

Peyton Manning announced that he has no interest in getting into the coaching rankings.

"I don't think so," the legendary quarterback said - twice - after getting asked about the job.

NFL fans aren't surprised.

"He doesn't want to be Elway" one fan wrote.

"Nope he wants to own and Particularly the Colts! Time for Irsay to step down!" another fan wrote.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Former Quarterback Peyton Manning looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will have to look elsewhere for their head coaching opening, it appears.