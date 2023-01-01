NFL World Reacts To The Playing Surface Grievance

There has been an ongoing conversation this season regarding NFL playing surfaces and how to potentially improve them.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the NFL Players Association has field a grievance regarding the playing field at last week's Lions-Panthers game in Carolina.

"The NFLPA complained before the game and said the field conditions in the extreme cold only worsened as the game progressed," Schefter tweeted.

This grievance will further discussions about surfaces around the NFL, which have centered around players wanting to go to natural grass, or, at the very least, change the construction of the Field Turf the league uses.

"Interesting. How do they determine this? Should the Eagles have complained about Chicago 2 weeks ago?" asked CBS3 Philly's Pat Gallen.

"Shouldn’t this be on the NFL to approve the playing surface? How is this on the team, an organization within another company?" one fan wondered.

"Wouldn't be mad at all if the forced Carolina to go back to grass," another said.

"ABOLISH TURF!!!" added a third.

"If anyone believes this will be the final straw to bring back natural turf, I need them to talk to a Rock Hill city official first," chimed in CBB podcaster 'Nata Edwards.

Whatever the surface was like, the Panthers had no problem running all over the Lions on it. Carolina gained 320 yards and scored three rushing touchdowns on 43 carries in a 37-23 win.