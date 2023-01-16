NFL World Reacts To The Playoff Schedule Announcement

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Fans begin to filter in prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The rest of the NFL's playoff schedule is officially set.

While one game remains in the Wild Card round, with the Cowboys set to play at the Buccaneers on Monday, the rest of the playoff schedule has been finalized.

The NFL announced the updated playoff schedule on Sunday evening.

Here's the full schedule:

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on what the schedule looks like.

"Can we stop getting the first time slot on Sunday thanks," one Bills fan wrote.

"This would be completely unfathomable 2 years ago. Insane what salary caps can do for sports leagues," one fan added.

"Bengals y’all better take care of business…. It will be insufferable for all of America to have 3 straight weeks of Tony Romo fanboying over Josh Allen," one fan added.

"Sooooo we all going to Buffalo or what??" one fan added.

"No surprises here. NFL had to get Bengals at Bills on Sunday. It’s a prime matchup with two young, elite quarterbacks. And the fact their last game was canceled. SF hosting Brady or Dallas on Sunday evening ET, makes sense for west coast purposes and the market sizes," one fan added.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 13: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills signals for a first down during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Which game are you most looking forward to?