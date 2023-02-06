NFL World Reacts To The Private Tom Brady News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers speaks to the media after losing to the Dallas Cowboys 31-14 in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tom Brady did more than just play football during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The legendary NFL quarterback, who announced his retirement last week, certainly excelled on the field during his time in Tampa Bay. But he also apparently did a lot of work off of it.

According to reports, Brady "quietly" volunteered regularly at an animal shelter in Tampa Bay.

"As tributes for Tom Brady continue to pour in following his retirement from the NFL, a former teammate's wife revealed what the quarterback did in his spare time with his children last season: volunteer at an animal shelter in Tampa Bay," CBS News reported.

Good for Tom.

"Oh here's me loving Tom Brady even more…" one fan wrote.

"Tom Brady quietly volunteering at the Tampa Bay animal shelter with his kids throughout the season is the best Tom Brady retirement story you’ll hear today," another fan added.

"These dogs had no idea who was feeding them smh," another fan joked.

"Annoyed by how cute this is," one fan added.

Well done, Tom.