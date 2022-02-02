The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Pro Bowl Rules News

2010 AFC-NFC Pro BowlMIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 31: Matt Schaub #8 of the Houston Texans talks to reporter Suzy Kolber of ESPN after the 2010 AFC-NFC Pro Bowl at Sun Life Stadium on January 31, 2010 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

In recent years the NFL Pro Bowl has become a testing ground for new rules that the league considers putting into practice. With the game this coming Sunday, there are a few new ones getting implemented.

The new rules for this year is being dubbed “Spot and Choose.” In lieu of kickoffs, this gives teams the option to either “Spot” where they want the ball to go or “Choose” whether to go on offense or defense.

Given that some of the most catastrophic injuries in NFL history have come on kickoffs, it’s no big surprise that the league is mulling ways of making change of possession less hazardous. As you can imagine, not everyone is thrilled by the idea.

A few NFL fans do like the idea and want to see how it works in action. But others feel that it’s silly and overcomplicating a game that is already very complicated:

This new rule does also beg the question: Why even invite designated kickoff and punt returners for the game if they won’t be used anyway?

Nevertheless, the Pro Bowl is just a glorified exhibition match with no consequences for either side. Tackling is usually kept to a bare minimum (unless you’re Jamal Adams) and players usually only get a couple of snaps.

But maybe this new rule will be a wild success and give us a sign of things to come in the NFL.

Do you like the new Pro Bowl rules?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.