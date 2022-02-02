NFL World Reacts To The Pro Bowl Rules News

In recent years the NFL Pro Bowl has become a testing ground for new rules that the league considers putting into practice. With the game this coming Sunday, there are a few new ones getting implemented.

The new rules for this year is being dubbed “Spot and Choose.” In lieu of kickoffs, this gives teams the option to either “Spot” where they want the ball to go or “Choose” whether to go on offense or defense.

Given that some of the most catastrophic injuries in NFL history have come on kickoffs, it’s no big surprise that the league is mulling ways of making change of possession less hazardous. As you can imagine, not everyone is thrilled by the idea.

A few NFL fans do like the idea and want to see how it works in action. But others feel that it’s silly and overcomplicating a game that is already very complicated:

Pro Bowl is often the place league tries out new rules. Here in Vegas for our Pro Bowl coverage this week and looking forward to seeing this rule in action. https://t.co/a7b3TvIOiy — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 2, 2022

I feel like this would be easier to understand if I were high. https://t.co/8SOvTl2Ypj — Aaron Taylor (@AaronTaylorCFB) February 2, 2022

The NFL doesn't know the meaning of 'less is more' https://t.co/6auTVZ7CTz — The West Coast Gamblers (@WestCoastGambs) February 2, 2022

I love this idea and that they are implementing it, but there are going to be a lot of confused people when this gets trotted out. https://t.co/P5SlfzL7ui — Mike Lefko (@MikeLefko) February 2, 2022

Yes! And after scores the choice is give to opposing team at their 25 1st & 10 or keep it and get 4th & 15 at your own 25 yard line. Kickoffs are dumb, this is better. https://t.co/xA9QdSHKdg — J. Adam Hutchinson (@JamesAHutch) February 2, 2022

This new rule does also beg the question: Why even invite designated kickoff and punt returners for the game if they won’t be used anyway?

Nevertheless, the Pro Bowl is just a glorified exhibition match with no consequences for either side. Tackling is usually kept to a bare minimum (unless you’re Jamal Adams) and players usually only get a couple of snaps.

But maybe this new rule will be a wild success and give us a sign of things to come in the NFL.

Do you like the new Pro Bowl rules?