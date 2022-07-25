NFL World Reacts To The Raiders Retirement News

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have lost a player to retirement.

Las Vegas announced on Monday that veteran offensive lineman Denzelle Good has been added to the retirement list.

Good had been with the Raiders since 2018. He previously played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Good will not be back for the Raiders in 2022.

"Not ideal for the OL depth. Would really like to see a move made. Daryl Williams would be my choice," one fan added.

"That’s a big loss for them imo," another fan added.

"Guessing the Raiders are going to be very active in attempting to trade for OL help in the coming weeks," another fan added on Twitter.

Best of luck in retirement, Denzelle.