NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Reinforcements News

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams hope to return from their bye week a bit healthier.

After a weekend to lick their wounds, the Rams designated wide receiver Van Jefferson, linebacker Travin Howard, and cornerback Troy Hill to return from the injured reserve.

Those three players are cleared to practice, but that doesn't necessarily mean the Rams will activate them for a pivotal Week 8 showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Fans are still excited to see some contributors work their way back to the field.

The offense has missed Jefferson, who scored six touchdowns and averaged 16.0 yards per reception last season. He underwent surgery on his knee in August.

Howard, whose interception sealed an NFC Championship Game win over the 49ers, underwent core muscle surgery in July. Hill recorded a pick in the Rams' season-opener before injuring his groin in Week 2.

These returns won't fix all their woes. Their offensive line struggled mightily through a disappointing 3-3 start, and only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have averaged fewer rushing yards per game.

Yet it's progress for the defending Super Bowl champions, who emerge from a Week 7 bye with three playoff rematches against the 49ers, Bucs, and Arizona Cardinals.