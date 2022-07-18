NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Suspension News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: A general view of the crowd as the NFC Championship Game begins between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams defense will be lacking depth to start the 2022 season.

According to a report, Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown has been suspended.

The 2021 NFL Draft pick will miss the first six games of the 2022 season.

"#Rams Bobby Brown has been suspended for 6-games, according to @jjones9," said Dov Kleiman.

Brown is getting six games for reportedly violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Brown will be able to return in Week 8.