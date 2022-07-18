NFL World Reacts To The Rams' Suspension News
The Los Angeles Rams defense will be lacking depth to start the 2022 season.
According to a report, Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown has been suspended.
The 2021 NFL Draft pick will miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
"#Rams Bobby Brown has been suspended for 6-games, according to @jjones9," said Dov Kleiman.
Here's what NFL fans are saying about Brown's suspension:
Brown is getting six games for reportedly violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.
"#Rams DT Bobby Brown has been suspended 6 games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy. Brown was the Rams' 4th-round pick out of Texas A&M last year and was active for 10 games as a rookie," wrote Ari Meirov.
"Rams DT Bobby Brown has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL Policy on performance-enhancing substances," said Sarah Barshop.
"Bobby Brown has been suspended 6 games for a PED violation. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 8 (Rams have a Week 7 bye)," wrote Cameron DaSilva.
Brown will be able to return in Week 8.