NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Job News

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Randy Moss on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Randy Moss has been one of the most-prominent faces of ESPN's coverage of the NFL for years.

However, the legendary NFL wide receiver will have a reduced role moving forward.

ESPN announced on Monday that Robert Griffin III will be taking over for Moss on "Monday Night Countdown."

Moss reportedly wanted a reduced role at ESPN. Perhaps he is simply wanting to enjoy retirement more.

He certainly made plenty of money during his NFL playing days.

NFL fans are still intrigued...

"Right hire wrong person to replace," one fan tweeted.

"First it was college football commentary last season, and some appearances on gameday and now this?! Incredible, absolutely incredible," another fan said.

"Wow! Moss is a great commentator. I hope they keep him around," one fan added.

It will be fun to watch RGIII, but Moss will certainly be missed.