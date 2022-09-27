NFL World Reacts To The Randy Moss Son News

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 26: Randy Moss from ESPN looks on during the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that Thaddeus Moss, the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, had a workout with the New England Patriots this week.

"The Patriots had TE Thaddeus Moss (LSU), OT Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), G Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), DB Kary Vincent (LSU) and LB Carson Wells (Colorado) in for free-agent workouts. Moss is the son of former Patriots WR Randy Moss," ESPN's Mike Reiss reported.

Moss was released by the Cincinnati Bengals before the start of the 2022 regular season. Of course, his father is well-known for being one of the best wide receivers in NFL history.

Although there's no guarantee the Patriots will sign Moss to a contract, the fan base in New England is convinced it'll happen.

"If Thaddeus Moss pops off for us like his dad did when we got him, I will be a very happy camper," one person tweeted.

"No QBs came to visit yet," another person wrote. "But Thaddeus is a player I’ve wanted for a long time."

"Patz Twitter wanted Thaddeus moss drafted in the 3rd round because he had a great national title game and his last name was Moss," a third person said.

Randy Moss had a nice run in New England. During the 2007 season, he had 98 catches for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Thaddeus Moss has not yet recorded a catch in the NFL. He did, however, have 47 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns during the 2019 college football season.