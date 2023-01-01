NFL World Reacts To The Ravens Cheerleader Photo

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 27: General view of Baltimore Ravens cheerleaders during the NFL preseason football game between the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens on August 27, 2022 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD (Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL made a somewhat questionable decision to flex the Ravens vs. Steelers game into the Sunday Night Football slot this weekend.

But while much of the NFL world is annoyed by the change, the Ravens cheerleaders are fired up for the primetime game.

All of the Ravens cheer squad took to the field three hours before kickoff on Sunday afternoon.

They're ready for kickoff.

"So much love for this team 💜💜," they wrote.

Ravens fans are ready to go, too.

"💜💜💜," one fan wrote.

"Happy New Year. Let's start off 2023 by beating the squeelers," another fan added.

Hopefully the game gives us as much excitement as the Ravens cheerleaders are feeling right now.

Kickoff between the Ravens and Steelers is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.