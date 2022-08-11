NFL World Reacts To The Ravens' Crazy Preseason Streak

CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 26: A detail view of a Baltimore Ravens helmet is seen during a game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens on December 26, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Championships aren't won in the preseason. If they were, the Baltimore Ravens would be amid an unprecedented dynasty.

As ESPN's Adam Schefter noted on Twitter, the Ravens have won their last 20 exhibition contests since 2016. When completing another perfect preseason with a 37-3 victory over the Washington Commanders last August, they passed the 1959-62 Green Bay Packers for the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.

Even if the games don't count, six years without a preseason loss is a noteworthy accomplishment. However, fans aren't impressed by Baltimore's exhibition excellence.

Others think Schefter just guaranteed the Ravens will now lose to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Perhaps the streak isn't entirely meaningless. In his story about Baltimore's summer dominance, ESPN's Jamison Hensley pointed out that the Ravens are 14-6 in September over the last six seasons.

Bettors have apparently noticed this stellar run. Baltimore is the biggest moneyline favorite in this week's preseason action at -180, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Ravens will look to maintain their preseason supremacy when hosting the Titans at 7:30 p.m. ET.