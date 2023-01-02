NFL World Reacts To The Ravens Mascot Video

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 17: The Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe is introduced prior to the start of the Ravens game against the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium on August 17, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens' mascot, Poe, is trending on social media on Sunday night.

Poe pulled an epic move prior to kickoff on Sunday night, revealing that he is no longer injured.

The mascot had suffered an injury while playing against some kids earlier in the regular season. Seriously.

Sunday night, Poe made his return.

NFL fans are loving it.

"Poe is back in action after a “serious injury to his drumstick” in the preseason," NFL on Prime tweeted.

Comparisons are being made to the epic move by former wrestling star Kevin Nash.

That's pretty well done by the Ravens.

Baltimore and Pittsburgh, meanwhile, are currently in the fourth quarter on NBC.