NFL World Reacts To The Referee Investigation News

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

A video has gone viral, showing an NFL referee appearing to ask a Buccaneers player for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to Carolina on Sunday.

The Bucs lost to the Panthers on Sunday, falling to 3-4 on the season. Following the game, star wide receiver Mike Evans appeared to give an autograph to a referee.

League rules prohibit this.

The NFL is looking into what happened.

"The NFL is reviewing the incident involving side judge Jeff Lamberth and line judge Tripp Sutter, I’m told. The NFL-NFLRA CBA specifically says game officials “shall not… ask players, coaches or any other team personnel for autographs or memorabilia,'" Tom Pelissero reports.

The NFL world has taken to social media to weigh in.

"We may have found the guy that took Kyle Rudolph's gloves," one fan suggested.

"The moment when he realized he screwed up 😭😭," another fan added.

"Refs nowadays can be whatever they want. NFL won't touch them," one fan added.

"Couldn't even win the game w/ the refs literally on your side," another fan wrote.

"This is insane!! No way those refs are compromised, I mean would hate for anyone to think Tom Brady and the Bucs get favorable calls but are too piss poor to capitalize," one fan added.

The Bucs fell to the Panthers, 21-3, so the referees couldn't have helped them out too much.

Still, this is a rough look for the NFL.