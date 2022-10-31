NFL World Reacts To The Referee Mistake News

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The NFL's officials apparently made a pretty big mistake at the end of a game on Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers were hit with a 15-yard misconduct penalty following D.J. Moore's game-tying touchdown in the final minute. This penalty pushed the go-ahead extra point attempt back 15 yards. Carolina missed the extra-point and the game went to overtime.

Atlanta went on to beat Carolina to take the lead in the NFC South.

But should the penalty have been called?

NBC's rules expert says no.

"Our NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay says according to the written rule this should not have been called a penalty because Moore was not on the field when he took off his helmet," Tony Dungy tweeted.

Wow.

Moore was criticized heavily for his helmet move on Sunday afternoon.

"He's standing on the back of the endzone and we had missed calls all game especially for the Falcons," one fan tweeted.

"Refs affecting game results smh," another fan tweeted.

"Not only do he gotta deal with the BS from losing that game but it wasn’t even the right call," another fan tweeted.

"Charlotte professional teams always getting bad end of the deal with these calls," one fan added.

Hopefully the refs will get it right next time...