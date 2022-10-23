NFL World Reacts To The Rex Ryan Unhappy News

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 26: Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan of 'ESPN's Sunday's NFL Countdown' speaks onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Rex Ryan wasn't happy on Sunday morning.

The former New York Jets head coach blasted wide receiver Elijah Moore for requesting a trade away from the AFC East franchise.

New York is looking to improve to 5-2 on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are playing without Moore on Sunday.

Ryan went off on Moore on Sunday morning during ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' show.

Most fans seem to be in agreement with Ryan for his comments on the situation.

"Love Rex, respect how he disagrees with how Elijah went about things, but let’s him know, that the teams him. A lot of advice coming Elijah’s way, hopefully he takes heed and comes back to play team ball!" one fan wrote.

"I’ll always love Rex Ryan," one fan added.

"Just trade him… y’all can avoid all this," another fan added on Sunday.

"Rex is locked in with Saleh and the gang someone is out there saying the facts," one fan added.

Should the Jets trade him?