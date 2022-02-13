NFL World Reacts To The Rock’s Appearance Tonight

The moment football fans have been waiting months for is finally here: Super Bowl 56 from Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams are essentially playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals as the two teams vie for the Lombardi Trophy. Tonight’s game is being played at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams – and Chargers – play at home during the regular season.

Before the game kicks off, though, the pre-game festivities took center stage. The National Anthem, sung by country music star Mickey Guyton, immediately stole the show.

Well, until The Rock came out of nowhere, that is. Yes, The Rock was in Los Angeles and on the field before the game kicked off. He gave a rousing introduction of both the Rams and the Bengals.

Fans weren’t exactly sure what the make of the whole event.

“The Rock keeps getting bigger Jeez,” one fan said.

The Rock keeps getting bigger Jeez pic.twitter.com/GcWGQB6MIF — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 13, 2022

“Disappointed the Rock didn’t suggest the whole crowd celebrate by taking a sip of delicious Teremana tequila,” sports writer Spencer Hall joked about The Rock’s tequila brand.

Disappointed the Rock didn’t suggest the whole crowd celebrate by taking a sip of delicious Teremana tequila — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) February 13, 2022

“I love how the Rock can show up for anything and be universally loved. WWE, football, movie. Don’t matter,” another fan said.

I love how the Rock can show up for anything and be universally loved. WWE, football, movie Don't matter — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) February 13, 2022

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can do just about whatever he wants at this stage of his career.