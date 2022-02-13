The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Rock’s Appearance Tonight

A closeup of Dwayne The Rock Johnson.LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 07: Dwayne Johnson attends the 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' UK premiere held at Vue West End on December 7, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The moment football fans have been waiting months for is finally here: Super Bowl 56 from Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Rams are essentially playing host to the Cincinnati Bengals as the two teams vie for the Lombardi Trophy. Tonight’s game is being played at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams – and Chargers – play at home during the regular season.

Before the game kicks off, though, the pre-game festivities took center stage. The National Anthem, sung by country music star Mickey Guyton, immediately stole the show.

Well, until The Rock came out of nowhere, that is. Yes, The Rock was in Los Angeles and on the field before the game kicked off. He gave a rousing introduction of both the Rams and the Bengals.

Fans weren’t exactly sure what the make of the whole event.

“The Rock keeps getting bigger Jeez,” one fan said.

“Disappointed the Rock didn’t suggest the whole crowd celebrate by taking a sip of delicious Teremana tequila,” sports writer Spencer Hall joked about The Rock’s tequila brand.

“I love how the Rock can show up for anything and be universally loved. WWE, football, movie. Don’t matter,” another fan said.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson can do just about whatever he wants at this stage of his career.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.