NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 03: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up before a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on October 03, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New York Giants have reportedly made a big roster decision for 2023.

They want both quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley back.

Barkley is perhaps the most interesting case. NFL teams have gone away from paying up for running backs, but the former top draft pick is having a great year.

It will be interesting to see what kind of contract he agrees to with the Giants.

New York reportedly plans on offering Barkley a multi-year contract. The same goes for Jones.

"Alright DJ and Saquan make sure y’all lock those deals up with a win today and guarantee a playoff spot," one fan wrote.

"I only offer Jones either franchise tag or 3 year 30-35 Mill with NO guarantee & leaves Schoen an out each year. Saquon would be in the same ballpark, but I am willing to replace him in the draft, because RBs & WRs are easy to get," one fan added.

"The Giants have had a great season but I fear paying up for Daniel Jones & Saquon will limit them in the long run…" one fan admitted.

What kind of contract should be offered to Saquon?