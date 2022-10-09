NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley Injury News

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 26: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants warms up against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New York Giants cannot afford a serious injury to running back Saquon Barkley.

Giants fans are currently holding their breath for the star running back on Sunday morning.

Barkley, who's off to one of the best starts of his career, has exited Sunday morning's game against the Packers with an injury.

The All-Pro running back is questionable to return.

"Injury Update: Saquon Barkley (shoulder) is questionable to return," the Giants announced.

Fans are hoping for the best.

'Omg bruh. Are we cursed?" one fan wrote.

"This is insane," another fan added.

"We are on the brink of checking out of this world," another fan admitted.

"The only good player on that side of the ball and they’re still carving the D up," another fan added.

Hopefully Barkley's injury isn't serious.