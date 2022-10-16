NFL World Reacts To The Sauce Gardner Injury News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 06: Sauce Gardner #DB14 of the Cincinnati Bearcats runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 06, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The New York Jets improved to 4-2 with a statement win over the Green Bay Packers.

An injury to Sauce Gardner nearly dampened their celebration.

The rookie cornerback briefly left Sunday's game early. According to the team, he was getting evaluated for a head injury.

Fans wished the best for Gardner, who's played a major role in breathing new life into the organization.

They got their wish, as Gardner returned to help seal a 27-10 win.

Gardner helped stymie Aaron Rodgers with two passes defended during the Week 6 game at Lambeau Field. He made up significant ground on one to break up what looked like an easy completion to Allen Lazard.

The No. 4 pick played every snap in the last two weeks, forcing a safety and his first career interception in a Week 5 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Jets have already matched last season's win total, and Gardner is a major part of an exciting young nucleus that could vie for the franchise's first playoff bid since 2010.

Hopefully he's OK and available for next weekend's game against the Denver Broncos.