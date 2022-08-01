NFL World Reacts To The Scary Myles Garrett News

CINCINNATI, OH - NOVEMBER 07: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) before the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Watch out, National Football League.

Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett has been among the most-feared players in the league since he came out of Texas A&M.

The best might be yet to come, though.

Browns coach Chris Kiffin said that Garrett looks more locked in than ever.

That's a scary thought for the rest of the league.

"DPOY INCOMING," one fan tweeted.

Garrett is hoping to take on an even bigger role for the Browns this season.

Garrett and the Browns are coming off a disappointing 2021 season, though hopes are higher this fall, especially with Deshaun Watson behind center.