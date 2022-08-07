NFL World Reacts To The Scary Tom Brady News

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

How is Tom Brady doing this?

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now 45 years old, but according to his quarterbacks coach, his arm looks better than it ever has.

How!?!?!

“You’re not going to believe this. Brady’s arm is better than I’ve ever seen it," the Bucs quarterbacks coach told his GM, per Peter King.



That's just unfair, man.

Bucs fans, meanwhile, are pretty excited.

"Of course it is.... LFG!!!" one fan wrote.

It's pretty ridiculous that Tom Brady can still have a great arm at 45 years of age, when most quarterbacks start to lose it in their mid to late 30s (if not sooner).

Watch out, NFL.