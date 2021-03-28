NFL World Reacts To The Schedule Change News

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter quietly dropped a bombshell report on Sunday that the NFL is going to make a new 17-game schedule. And the reaction is very mixed.

The NFL pushed for the option to create a 17-game schedule during the last Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) negotiations. But they held off on exercising that option during the turmoil of the 2020 offseason.

Maybe it’s a response to lost revenue in 2020, or maybe it was the NFL’s plan all along, but that 17-game season will soon be upon us. It will be the first change to the number of games in a season since 1978. This ends the longest stretch without a change to the number of games in NFL history.

While some fans are clearly excited to get one extra game with their favorite teams, players and analysts aren’t exactly warming up to the idea. Current and former players like Alvin Kamara, Adrian Amos and Charles James II are ashamed that it’s happening, while analysts feel it’s a pretty shameless cash grab by the NFL:

We really let this happen..🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ADxJUqfD1F — Adrian Amos (@_SmashAmos31) March 28, 2021

Smh that’s sad man I can’t believe they letting this pass https://t.co/W3224nUp7y — Charles James II (@CJDeuce_) March 28, 2021

Why fix something that isn’t broken? (I know why. That TV $$$) https://t.co/3LiQlwL638 — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 28, 2021

There have been many great revenue adds by the NFL over the last decade. This isn't one of them. https://t.co/OCxllEGD39 — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 28, 2021

The specifics of how the 17-game NFL season will play out have been debated and discussed for years at this point. And some of those specifics, such as a cap on player salary for playing a 17th game, are rather alarming.

The NFL has yet to confirm when the 17-game season will go into effect, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be met with fanfare. Not from the players at least.

What are your thoughts on the 17-game season?