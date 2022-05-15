NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Coaching Rumors

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints prior to the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Sean Payton appears to be committed to not coaching during the 2022 NFL season. Beyond that, though, is very much up in the air.

While teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers have been floated as potential destinations for Payton in 2023 or beyond, another team could be entering the mix.

The Carolina Panthers are rumored to be showing interest in Payton moving forward.

If multiple teams are interested in Payton, a bidding war could take place. The Saints could land a pretty nice trade package from someone like Dallas or Carolina.

“To me, he’s about the best available coach there is out there,” Front Office Sports' Mike McCarthy told John Ellis. “So I don’t think just the Panthers—I think there’s a lot of teams that are going to go after him when he comes back to the league, including the Cowboys.”

Saints fans are hoping for a big return.

"Those next 4 first round picks? Yeah. We gonna be needing all that. ALL THAT!" one fan suggested.

"Saints own his rights through 2024. They have to agree to any trade. They're not going to trade him to a division rival. They can want him, but they won't get him," another fan admitted.

It seems likely that Payton will coach again, but for now, this is all just speculation.

Where do you see the Super Bowl-winning head coach ending up in 2023?