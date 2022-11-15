NFL World Reacts To The Serious Weather Forecast

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Who doesn't love a good snow game?

This weekend, the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Cleveland Browns in what could be a major weather game.

Current weather projections are calling for more than two feet of snow in the Buffalo area.

"GFS model casually throwing out 30"+ of snow for the Buffalo area late week into the weekend. Still far too early to get overly detailed and specific. But the setup certainly appears favorable for the potential of FEET of snow downwind of Lake Erie," Eric Snitil tweeted.

The NFL world would love to see a snow game on Sunday afternoon, that's for sure.

"Jacoby about to set the single game pass attempt record now," one fan joked.

"Mother Nature doesn’t care about analytics. Run the ball," one fan added.

"See you on Sunday Buffalo," one fan added.

"Total blizzard. Whiteout conditions. Stefanski calling on JB to throw 40 times is still -120. Chubb over 14.5 carries is +1000," another fan joked.

The Browns and the Bills are currently scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon.

How much snow are we going to get?