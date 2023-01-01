NFL World Reacts To The 'Several' Notable Fines

(Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The National Football League is apparently getting stricter with its sideline behavior.

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, there have been "several" fines handed out for sideline behavior.

"NFL's game-day rules crackdown includes violation of bench-area policy; "several" clubs have been fined at least $150,000 this season," Pro Football Talk reports.

From the report:

It’s part of the broader effort to ensure that only the proper people are in position to see and hear the things that happen in the bench area — and to potentially communicate that information to others or to act on it themselves. As one team source explained it to PFT, the league has an official on every sideline during games, looking for violations of this policy and other similar rules, such as the electronic device policy.

NFL fans are understanding.

"Managing sidelines should be an easy fix. The harder (aka real) problem is what to do with the massive advertisement deals the NFL has with all of the books," one fan wrote.

"Interesting that it's likely due to gambling," one fan added.

"Why are there a 1000 people on each sideline though," another fan wrote.

"How come the NFL/Goodell never miss a chance to fine someone but they can’t keep players safe aka their concussion protocols?" one fan added.

The NFL's Week 17 slate will continue on Sunday.