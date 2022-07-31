NFL World Reacts To The Shirtless Tom Brady Photo
Tom Brady is now getting into the swimwear game.
The legendary NFL quarterback is still focused on his playing career, as he's set to begin yet another season at the age of 44. However, Brady is focused on developing his outside businesses, as well.
Brady Brand is launching their own swimwear line.
Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had to model it.
Is anyone in the Bucs locker room really going to make fun of Brady, though?
"THE GREAT BRADY BAND KEEPS GETTING BETEER AND BETTER!!" one fan wrote.
"It's already going over well on social media so what could possibly make it worse?" another fan admitted.
"U are aging like a fine bottle of wine," one fan added.
Brady, 44, continues to defy the age gods.