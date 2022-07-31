NFL World Reacts To The Shirtless Tom Brady Photo

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: NFL athlete Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen look on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is now getting into the swimwear game.

The legendary NFL quarterback is still focused on his playing career, as he's set to begin yet another season at the age of 44. However, Brady is focused on developing his outside businesses, as well.

Brady Brand is launching their own swimwear line.

Of course, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had to model it.

Is anyone in the Bucs locker room really going to make fun of Brady, though?

"THE GREAT BRADY BAND KEEPS GETTING BETEER AND BETTER!!" one fan wrote.

"It's already going over well on social media so what could possibly make it worse?" another fan admitted.

"U are aging like a fine bottle of wine," one fan added.

Brady, 44, continues to defy the age gods.