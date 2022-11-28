NFL World Reacts To The Shot At Urban Meyer

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

It sounds like safety Andrew Wingard was one of the Jacksonville Jaguars players who didn't enjoy working with Urban Meyer.

In praising second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence after the Jaguars' comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Wingard took a blatant jab at Meyer, who lasted less than one full season as Jacksonville's head coach.

"I'm so happy for Trevor because he had to deal with Urban Meyer last year as a rookie," Wingard said. "I don't even know if he had a rookie year. To see the growth he's made, not just on the field but his preparation, his demeanor, all that …when the rock breaks, it's not just one chip, it's all the chips before that. I'm so happy for him."

Wingard's candor, and particularly his unconcealed disdain for Meyer, has caught the attention of NFL fans and media alike.

"F-----g love this. Honesty and passion. Awesome. I am a fan. #Jaguars," one man wrote on Twitter.

"Offered without comment, because the comment is obvious," added longtime NFL writer Jim Trotter.

"This is awesome and just shows how much of a piece of s--t Urban really is," said a Cowboys fan.

"Ok. Put Wingard in the 'Pride of the Jaguars,'” suggested Jacksonville city council candidate Jimmy Peluso. "He might have been the first player I’ve seen to directly call our Urban’s disastrous year."

"Someone finally said it!!!!" exclaimed another Jags fan.

Jacksonville is just 4-7 after yesterday's win, but that's already as many wins as they had combined the last two seasons under Meyer, interim head coach Darrell Bevell and 2021 leader Doug Marrone.

It certainly seems like the franchise is trending in the right direction with Pederson.