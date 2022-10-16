NFL World Reacts To The Sideline Dismissal News

Robbie Anderson trade rumors swirled earlier this week, following the firing of head coach Matt Rhule.

Now, the veteran wide receiver might just be cut.

Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers wide receiver had gotten into it with an assistant coach during the game.

The Panthers are clearly fed up with Anderson.

Yikes.

"Robbie Anderson has requested a trade on his way to the locker room in the midst of an emotional breakdown," one fan tweeted.

"Robbie Anderson just got kicked out of the game ... BY HIS OWN TEAM," another fan wrote.

"The Panthers are going to have to cut Robbie Anderson," one fan added.

The Panthers are currently trailing the Rams, 17-10, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on FOX.