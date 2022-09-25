NFL World Reacts To The Significant Daniel Snyder News

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The sports world learned of one significant professional ownership sale this week, as Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver is reportedly set to part ways with his franchises, following troubling reports of misconduct.

Will we finally see one in the National Football League, too?

Following the news about Sarver, NFL owners have reportedly grown increasingly optimistic about the chances of Daniel Snyder being pushed out.

The Washington Commanders owner has had several troubling headlines in recent years, but he's kept his franchise throughout the problems.

Perhaps that'll change soon, though.

“He needs to sell. Some of us need to go to him and tell him that he needs to sell," the Washington Post reports.

Could it finally happen?

"DO IT NFL OWNERS!!! FORCE A SALE" one fan wrote..

"It's a clown show at this point. What is taking so long," another fan suggested.

"At a certain point, it's bad for everyone's business. DC is such a fanatic football fanbase that it has taken decades," one fan suggested.

"It's only a matter of time before he's squeezed out. It's just ridiculous that it's taken this long," another fan predicted.

ASHBURN, VA- JANUARY 2: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, left, sits with his wife Tanya Snyder sin the audience as Ron Rivera is introduced as the Washington Redskins new had coach at a Redskins Park press conference in Ashburn, VA on January 2, 2020 . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

For how much longer are we going to see Snyder owning the Washington franchise?