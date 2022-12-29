NFL World Reacts To The Significant Referees Update

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

For years, NFL fans around the world have been begging for the league to hire full-time officials. Well, there's a chance that may happen sooner than later.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the push for full-time officials is "gaining some traction."

Of course, there's no guarantee this will happen. That won't stop NFL fans from expressing their desire for full-time officials, though.

"Wow, having full time staffers that affect millions of dollars within multiple franchises/ betting outcomes that aren't rich old dudes doing a side gig for funsies is a good idea? YA DON'T SAY," one fan said.

"Been discussed in the past with no results ever happened, so TBD going forward," a second fan said.

"It’s incredible this doesn’t exist already," another fan wrote.

NFL referees currently work for the league as a "side hustle."

Hiring referees on a full-time basis would give the league a chance to really button up the way games are officiated. For that reason alone, the NFL continues this push.