NFL World Reacts To The Simone Biles Practice Video
Simone Biles took in an NFL training camp practice earlier this week, visiting her fiance, Jonathan Owens.
Owens, a defensive back for the Houston Texans, made sure his fiancee got a glimpse of his nice pass breakup.
"How you like that one play in the end zone over there?"
It was a nice play.
NFL fans thought the video was pretty funny.
"Lol she still learning, bruh said “when i broke the ball up?” And she ain’t know what to say," one fan wrote.
"My boy said baby I know you seen that play," one fan wrote.
We'll be seeing Simone at some Texans games this fall.