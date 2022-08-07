NFL World Reacts To The Simone Biles Practice Video

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 11: Gold medalist Simone Biles of the United States poses for photographs after the medal ceremony for the Women's Individual All Around on Day 6 of the 2016 Rio Olympics at Rio Olympic Arena on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Simone Biles took in an NFL training camp practice earlier this week, visiting her fiance, Jonathan Owens.

Owens, a defensive back for the Houston Texans, made sure his fiancee got a glimpse of his nice pass breakup.

"How you like that one play in the end zone over there?"

It was a nice play.

NFL fans thought the video was pretty funny.

"Lol she still learning, bruh said “when i broke the ball up?” And she ain’t know what to say," one fan wrote.

"My boy said baby I know you seen that play," one fan wrote.

We'll be seeing Simone at some Texans games this fall.