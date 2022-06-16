NFL World Reacts To The Sophomore Quarterback Rankings

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 07: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars prepares to snaps the ball during the first quarter in the game against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field on November 07, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL Draft featured a lot of talent at the quarterback position, as Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones were all selected in the first round. Davis Mills was a third-round pick, but he also turned some heads last fall.

Most rookie quarterbacks had their fair share of ups and downs in 2021, that's for sure. Nonetheless, history has shown us that at least one of these young gunslingers will take a huge step in the right direction this year.

With that said, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler asked NFL scouts and executives to rank the top sophomore quarterbacks heading into the 2022 season. Though it's not a huge surprise, Lawrence claimed the top spot on the list.

Some fans, however, believe Jones deserved to be No. 1 out of this sophomore class.

The biggest takeaway here is that fans are very unhappy with Mills' ranking. He finished the 2021 season with 2,664 passing yards and 16 touchdowns.

"Having Davis Mills at the bottom is disrespectful," one fan tweeted.

"I'm tired of the Davis Mills respect," another fan wrote.

Mills will have a chance to prove these scouts and executives wrong this fall.

The same thing can be said for Fields and Lance since they were ranked towards the bottom of this list.