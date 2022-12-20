NFL World Reacts To The Sunday Night Football Update

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The NFL's schedule for Week 17 could change fairly soon. At the moment, the Chargers and Rams are supposed to face off next Sunday night.

According to 506 Sports, the NFL is waiting until this weekend to decide how it wants to tweak the Week 17 schedule.

It's possible the Jets-Seahawks game gets moved into the Sunday night slot. Of course, this could change if the Jets lose this Thursday to the Jaguars. That would hurt their appeal.

The other option for "Sunday Night Football" is a showdown between the Dolphins and Patriots.

Here are some reactions to this report from 506Sports:

"A Jets win on Thursday might help the NFL decide that," one fan tweeted. "Since we know the refs like deciding games they might help accomplish this."

"They don't wanna embarrass Tua on national tv again, so that's fair," a second fan said.

"NYJ SEA being a legit good game is crazy," a third fan wrote.

Although the thought of Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield dueling at SoFi Stadium sounds somewhat intriguing, the NFL probably wants a game that features more playoff implications on Sunday night.

What do you think the NFL should do for Week 17?